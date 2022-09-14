50-year-old man shot, killed near Downtown Atlanta, police say

APD's homicide investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video to determine what led up to the shooting.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near Downtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at 159 Forsyth St. SW, not far from the MARTA Garnett Station. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man shot in the chest. APD said he was found on the sidewalk by someone passing by.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to APD.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.