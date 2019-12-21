DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — A Dawson County Grand Jury has decided to indict four people on gang-related charges and other crimes in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Lumpkin County woman.

On Sept. 25, authorities found Hannah Bender's body in a shallow grave in Forsyth County after being missing for more than a week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Bender's case was presented before the grand jury this week. Austin Stryker, Isaac Huff, Dylan Reid and Jerry Harper were formally charged for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Bender was reported missing on Sept. 14. The sheriff's office confirmed late that evening that they discovered bloody clothing shortly after Bender was reported missing.

During the investigation, authorities found a black Mazda pickup truck connected to Bender in Forsyth County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Her body was found buried on a property off Parks Road, near where the pickup was located.

At least six arrests were made in the case, including Stryker who was taken into custody in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after turning himself in. Out of the four who were recently indicted by the grand jury, Stryker is charged with malice murder.

Below is the list of charges for each, according to GBI.

Austin Stryker

Malice Murder

Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony

Concealing the Death of Another and Tampering with Evidence.

Isaac Huff

Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Concealing the Death of Another

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Dylan Reid

Felony Murder

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Concealing the Death of Another

Tampering with Evidence

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Jerry Harper

Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Harper has also been charged in Forsyth County for Concealing the Death of Another and Tampering with Evidence



GBI said Huff, Reid and Harper are at the Dawson County Detention Center and Stryker is in custody in Lumpkin County.

