DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — A Dawson County Grand Jury has decided to indict four people on gang-related charges and other crimes in connection with the death of a 21-year-old Lumpkin County woman.
On Sept. 25, authorities found Hannah Bender's body in a shallow grave in Forsyth County after being missing for more than a week.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Bender's case was presented before the grand jury this week. Austin Stryker, Isaac Huff, Dylan Reid and Jerry Harper were formally charged for their alleged involvement in the murder.
Bender was reported missing on Sept. 14. The sheriff's office confirmed late that evening that they discovered bloody clothing shortly after Bender was reported missing.
During the investigation, authorities found a black Mazda pickup truck connected to Bender in Forsyth County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Her body was found buried on a property off Parks Road, near where the pickup was located.
At least six arrests were made in the case, including Stryker who was taken into custody in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after turning himself in. Out of the four who were recently indicted by the grand jury, Stryker is charged with malice murder.
Below is the list of charges for each, according to GBI.
Austin Stryker
- Malice Murder
- Felony Murder
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Battery
- Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Felony
- Concealing the Death of Another and Tampering with Evidence.
Isaac Huff
- Felony Murder
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Battery
- Concealing the Death of Another
- Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
Dylan Reid
- Felony Murder
- Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Battery
- Concealing the Death of Another
- Tampering with Evidence
- Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
Jerry Harper
- Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
- Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Harper has also been charged in Forsyth County for Concealing the Death of Another and Tampering with Evidence
GBI said Huff, Reid and Harper are at the Dawson County Detention Center and Stryker is in custody in Lumpkin County.