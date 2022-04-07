Officer fired following domestic violence case in Gainesville

The department said the now former officer turned himself in to the Hall County Jail on April 4.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Police Department has fired an officer after an investigation involving domestic violence, according to their release.

The department said they found out about a domestic violence incident on March 22 involving one of their policemen. They put the officer on suspension without pay, pending the investigation results.

Police said he was off-duty during the time of the incident.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation picked up the case and charged the officer, the release said. The officer turned himself into the Hall County Jail on April 4.

Gainesville police said he was terminated following the outcome of the investigation.

"We hold our employees at the highest standard as we aim to be pillars of our community," Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said. "At any point our employees betray our community's trust or code of conduct, we will take immediate and swift action. We will always strive to maintain professionalism, integrity, loyalty, leadership, accountability, and respect. We expect our employees to conduct themselves in a manner to reflect this, on and off duty."

Police did not say specifically what the former officer was charged with. They also did not say who was involved and the events leading up to the domestic violence incident.

