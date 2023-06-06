Gainesville man faces murder charges in connection to shooting death of resident staying at his home, sheriff says

Robert Maggio, 48, faces felony murder and aggravated assault with firearm charges in connection to 51-year-old Shane Gilleland's shooting death, investigators said.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Gainesville man is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting at his home on Monday night, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the home on Belvedere Drive off Price Road-- in the northwestern part of Hall County.

Robert Maggio, 48, faces felony murder and aggravated assault with firearm charges in connection to 51-year-old Shane Gilleland's shooting death, investigators said.

Gilleland and his girlfriend had been living with Maggio for a short time, the sheriff's office said.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. The sheriff's office added Maggio was arrested Tuesday evening after an interview with investigators.

The motive in the shooting remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.