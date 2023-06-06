Two teens arrested in Hollowell Parkway shooting death of 18-year-old

Dominique McKibbins was shot and killed on the night of May 22 in the Center Hill neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Two teens are in custody for the shooting death of an 18-year-old on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway late last month.

According to jail records, the pair - 19-year-old Quintavious Williams and 17-year-old Kameron Kindred - face numerous charges, several gang-related.

McKibbins was shot and killed on May 22 at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in the Center Hill neighborhood.

His grandmother, Joann McKibbins, identified herself on scene and spoke to reporters. She said Dominique had just turned 18 and was a "sweet, kind-hearted person," and that it "had to be a cold-blooded person to hurt him."

According to jail records, both Williams and Kindred face murder charges and gang charges that include "intent to obtain/earn membership/increase status" with a criminal street gang.

Williams' additional charges include criminal attempt to commit a felony and simple battery, while Kindred's include criminal attempt to commit a felony and aggravated assault.

The grandmother said she had not heard exactly what happened in the shooting but told reporters it may have happened after some kind of music recording session.