Gainesville Police officer fired, accused of DUI

The off-duty officer was intoxicated when he crashed a vehicle, authorities said.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Gainesville police officer was asked to turn in his badge after an off-duty DUI crash, the department said.

Gainesville's chief of police said the officer was involved in a single-vehicle crash on April 9. Officers with Georgia's Gainesville Police Department were called to the crash and learned the 31-year-old was behind the wheel and likely under the influence. The Hall County Sheriff's Office was asked to take over the investigation, according to GPD.

Authorities clarified that the officer was off-duty during the crash and driving his personal vehicle.

After investigating, HCSO arrested the officer on a DUI charge. He was fired from the department as a result, GPD said.

"As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty," GDP Chief Jay Parrish said in a statement.

The former officer has since bonded out of jail. Apart from his DUI charge, he faces a hit-and-run charge and failure to maintain a lane charge.

