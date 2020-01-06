Gresham Walmart shooting leaves one dead

The victim died on his way to the hospital after the shooting inside the store. A man has been detained.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another is in being detained after a shooting inside a metro Atlanta Walmart on Monday afternoon.

According to DeKalb Police, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. inside the Walmart at 2427 Gresham Road. Police said it began as a dispute between two men inside the store but escalated when one of the men pulled a gun and shot the other.

The victim, described only as a man in his mid-60s, died from his injuries while on the way to the hospital. Police have detained a man in his late 50s but have not said whether he will be officially arrested or face charges.

At this time, the investigation is still ongoing to uncover specifically what led up to the shooting. Neither person mentioned in the police update has been publicly identified by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.