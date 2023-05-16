Georgia parents facing murder charges for allegedly starving, neglecting 10-year-old son

The parents, Tyler and Krista Schindley, are accused of malice murder - the most serious murder charge in Georgia.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A father and mother in Griffin are facing murder charges with authorities alleging a pattern of abuse that included neglecting and starving their 10-year-old son.

Griffin Police are holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to provide an outline of the case. 11Alive will stream the press conference in the video player above this story and on our YouTube channel.

The parents, Tyler and Krista Schindley, are accused of malice murder - the most serious murder charge in Georgia - and other charges in warrants that allege they "intentionally withheld food (starvation)" from the child.

The parents' charges also include first degree cruelty to children for causing "cruel and excessive physical and mental pain" to the child when they "intentionally withheld food from the juvenile for an extended period of time." According to the warrants, this caused "dental injury and disfiguration" for which they also withheld medical attention.

It adds the parents "locked the juvenile child inside his bedroom, leaving the child alone in the residence, for extended periods of time, and on multiple occasions, with no access to lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance" as well as no "hot or warm running water, outside view, toilet paper, electronic communication, human interaction, adult supervision or access to exit."

Battery charges also allege the parents "made physical contact with the juvenile victim" causing injuries.

The warrants do not specify when and how the incident occurred, only charging the parents for offenses in a time period between May 12, 2020 and May 12, 2023.

The parents' charges include: