Police: Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in her own home in middle of the day

The incident happened Friday night at a location on West College Ave. Police are now searching for a suspect.

DECATUR, Ga. — A woman was forced into her home and sexually assaulted at gunpoint last Friday, Decatur police said. It happened in the middle of the morning along a busy road near a middle school

According to the Decatur Police Department, the woman was outside her home on West College Avenue, along a stretch that approaches Beacon Hill Middle School.

Around 7 a.m. that morning, according to DPD, she was "approached by a male brandishing a firearm" and "ordered inside her residence at gunpoint and sexually assaulted by the suspect."

Police only had a vague description of the suspect: a slender Black male, standing about 5-foot-9, in his early to mid-20s, with a medium complexion and wearing a gray t-shirt and gray pants at the time of the attack.