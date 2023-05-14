10-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool, police say

Police said when officers arrived, they found people performing CPR on the child.

ATLANTA — A 10-year-old girl is dead after officials say she drowned in an apartment complex's pool.

Atlanta Police Department officers were called to a complex at 3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said when officers made it to the swimming pool, they found people performing CPR to a 10-year-old girl. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Leari Chestnut.

The child was not responsive and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where medical officials deemed her dead.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the child appeared to have drowned in the swimming pool at the location," police said.

Police did not say if foul play was suspected; officers continue to investigate.