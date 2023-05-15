Mom charged with murder in death of 1-year-old daughter in Sandy Springs due in court today

A first appearance for Asia Calabrese-Lewis is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A mother now charged with murder in her 1-year-old daughter's death is due in court Monday morning.

A first appearance for Asia Calabrese-Lewis is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Typically at such a proceeding, the accused will be read their charges and an initial determination on bond may be made - though for a charge such as murder, it will not be available.

Last week, Calabrese-Lewis was seen on a security camera at the Concourse office complex arriving at a retention pond with the 1-year-old, Nirvana Oliver. The child was later found and pulled from the pond, being pronounced deceased at nearby Children's Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital.

Sandy Springs Police officers responded to a disturbance call about a naked woman at the complex Thursday night and found the mother "having some type of episode."

"The child's father arrived and asked where the baby was," a release said. The mom, it added, "then stated that the baby was deceased in a pool."

Nirvana's grandfather, Kenneth Oliver, told 11Alive that his son and Lewis lived together just about 100 yards away from the retention pond where Nirvana's body was found.

He said his son told him that at some point on Thursday evening, Calabrese-Lewis left with their baby and before long, they noticed some commotion across the street along Concourse Parkway. Sandy Springs Police were out looking for the naked woman.

They saw Calabrese-Lewis being arrested and asked her where the baby was, to which Oliver said she responded, "F the baby." At that moment, police said they didn't know a baby was involved and then began their search for Nirvana.

Officers started searching the industrial complex that includes several retention ponds. They found Nirvana's body around 7:30 p.m., along with a diaper floating nearby. An arrest warrant states the mother was seen on a security camera arriving at the retention pond a little after 6 p.m.

What exactly happened from that point, resulting in Nirvana's death, remains unclear.

The department said in a statement Saturday that officers responded to a business the day before, Wednesday, May 10, "concerning a welfare check on an adult female and juvenile."

The release said the adult female "refused medical assistance" and that "based on the investigation by the officer and his supervisor, no crime had been committed and parties were not in any immediate danger, but there appeared to be some family assistance needs."

The officers walked them back to their home and made contact with the child's father, the statement added. They later made a referral to the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS).

DFCS acknowledged the referral in a statement Friday, saying: The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) is aware of the tragic death of one-year-old Nirvana Oliver, and we are working closely with law enforcement to assist them in their investigation. DFCS’ first involvement with Asia Calabrese-Lewis was on evening of May 10, when we received a report alleging suspected abuse/neglect of Nirvana. We opened a case and attempted a home visit on May 11. This loss is devastating, and our deepest condolences go out to Nirvana’s loved ones.

Nirvana's grandfather said they couldn't understand why this happened.

"What could she have done to deserve to be dead at 23 months," Kenneth said, adding later, "she was the best baby in the world. She lit up any room she entered."