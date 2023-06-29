Police: Naked man, marijuana grow house found in crawl space under Griffin home during domestic dispute call

Police said they seized 27 marijuana plants, six firearms, mushrooms and marijuana packed in mason jars.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man and woman are facing charges after a call for a domestic dispute turned into a drug bust Wednesday night, Griffin Police said.

Police responded to a call about shots fired during a domestic dispute at a home on Oakhill Drive just around 9 p.m. Officers said a naked man -- who was allegedly involved in the dispute -- got away. However, they later found him in a crawl space underneath the house. They also made another discovery.

Authorities obtained a search warrant to collect evidence for the domestic dispute. They got a second one after they said they found a marijuana grow house in the crawl space.

Police seized 27 marijuana plants, six firearms, mushrooms and marijuana packed in mason jars.

Both the man and the woman are being charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.