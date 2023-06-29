Bond denied | Suspect in murder, disappearance Allahnia Lenior

Diante Reynolds appeared in court regarding the murder of the missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman, Allahnia Lenoir, who's suspected to be dead.

ATLANTA — Bond was denied for one of the suspects connected to the murder of a missing 24-year-old woman in 2022.

Diante Reynolds appeared in court on Thursday regarding the murder of the missing 24-year-old Atlanta woman, Allahnia Lenoir, who's suspected to be dead, records show, but a body has not been found.

He's accused of concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, making false statements and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal

Reynolds is one of three men connected to the case. According to APD's website, Steven Oboite, who is still on the run, is wanted for his role in the disappearance and possible death of Lenior.

The hearing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Lenoir, 24, was last seen on July 30, 2022, at a Midtown apartment complex at the 1600 block of Peachtree Street NE. Her family said she was supposed to be visiting friends. For months they handed out fliers, hoping anyone would have information and come forward in the case.

Police officially released their missing person advisory on Aug. 1. Meanwhile, a private investigator was hired by the family to help with the search. APD then updated the public on Sept. 20, stating they believe the 24-year-old "was murdered and that her body was disposed of."

While Diante Reynolds and Steven Oboite face murder charges, no body or remains have been found in the case. In September, Lenior's mother, Jannette Jackson, said they weren't giving up hope.

A third man Nicholas Hendricks was charged in November 2022 for allegedly lying to officers and tampering with evidence. Diante Reynolds and Nicholas Hendricks are in custody. Police are still looking for Steven Obiote.

“We knew that this was going to be a race against time, but until her body is recovered – we remain hopeful," Jackson said in a statement provided by Nosiike Media Group.

Explanation of charges listed in the indictment

The indictment alleges Oboite and Reynolds failed to call 911 while Lenoir "suffered medical distress following the ingestion of a controlled substance" and are accused of the distribution of the drug. They are also accused of tampering with evidence by moving her body from an apartment.

Reynolds faces identity fraud and forgery charges for allegedly using an Idaho man's identity to enter a lease agreement at the Midtown apartment complex.

The third suspect, Nicholas Hendricks, was charged in November 2022 and is facing charges related to making false statements to police. During the investigation, he lied to authorities about his whereabouts around the time Lenoir went missing -- as well as tampering with evidence as it relates to the disposal of her body, police documents allege.