x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Gunman on the loose after double shooting in Johns Creek, police say

The shooting happened on Plantation Bridge Drive around 3 a.m. Monday morning.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A shooter is on the run after two people were shot at a Johns Creek home, police tell 11Alive.

At this time, Johns Creek Police said there is not much information.

However, they did tell us the shooting happened on Plantation Bridge Drive around 3 a.m. Monday morning, right on the line of Alpharetta and Johns Creek.

Police said the shooter knew the victims, who are both in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Families grieve after two teens killed, others injured in shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out