Gunman on the loose after double shooting in Johns Creek, police say

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A shooter is on the run after two people were shot at a Johns Creek home, police tell 11Alive.

At this time, Johns Creek Police said there is not much information.

However, they did tell us the shooting happened on Plantation Bridge Drive around 3 a.m. Monday morning, right on the line of Alpharetta and Johns Creek.

Police said the shooter knew the victims, who are both in stable condition.

