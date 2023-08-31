Gwinnett detectives investigating murder of brother and sister earlier this week

It happened August 27, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department detectives are investigating the killing of a 23-year-old sister and her 16-year-old brother this week, the department said Thursday.

GCPD posted on social media that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined Maria Rosaria Montes Dorantes, 23, and Juan Angel Montes, 16, had died of gunshot wounds in an incident on August 27.

The department said it happened along I-85 at the split with I-985.

According to a Facebook post, officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. after a passerby found a male and female deceased - now identified as the Montes siblings - on the shoulder of the interstate in the grass.

Police said there were no vehicles near the bodies.

"The bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where investigators determined that their deaths resulted from gunshot wounds," the Facebook post said. "Investigators with the Homicide Unit are following up on leads and seeking tips through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404.577.8477."