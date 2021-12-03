Gwinnett Police trying to identify driver in hit and run that left 36-year-old dead

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, the incident happened on Winder Highway and Still Road in the early morning of Nov. 24.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police said Friday morning that they're searching for the driver suspected in a hit and run that left a 36-year-old dead two weeks ago.

The department said a 56-year-old Winder man was driving with a passenger when they were hit by another car, sending them over a guardrail and down an embankment. The passenger, 36-year-old Luis Urquiza Requena of Winder, died in the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

Gwinnett Police said they're still trying to identify the hit and run driver, saying that as of yet they do not have a suspect description in the case.

"Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information," the department said.