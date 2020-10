This is a developing story. Here's what we know.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said they were working an active SWAT incident in Dacula on Monday morning.

They said the situation happened along the 2900 block of Freemans Mill Road, which appears to be mostly residential.

At around 9:40 a.m., police said the suspect surrendered and is in custody.

The department did not say why the SWAT team was initially called out.