HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a man shown on surveillance video who they believe could be the key to finding out who killed someone found dead in a Henry County subdivision on Thursday.

Henry County Police released a photo on Friday that shows a man in a hoodie who appears to be standing at a front door. Police said they considered him a person of interest in the death of 24-year-old Voiese Pinn who was found shot to death in the Pembrooke Park neighborhood near McDonough.

Officers were called to the subdivision around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and found Pinn dead near a pool.

Police haven't released any motive in the crime and haven't suggested that the person in the photo is suspected of the crime.

Anyone with information about Pinn's death is asked to call Detective J. Gleason at 770-288-8389 or email JGLEASON@co.henry.ga.us.

