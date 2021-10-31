x
Crime

Bicyclist killed in Oconee County hit-and-run

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday evening following a hit-and-run in Oconee County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said 42-year-old Christopher Lamar Burton died from his injuries.

According to GSP's preliminary investigation, they were called to State Route 10/Highway 78 near Clotfelter Road just before 6 p.m. about a crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

GSP said when they arrived, the car that hit the bicyclist had left the scene. 

No witnesses have been identified in the case. 

This crash is still under investigation.

    

