Bicyclist killed in Oconee County hit-and-run

Troopers said 42-year-old Christopher Lamar Burton died from his injuries.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday evening following a hit-and-run in Oconee County, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said 42-year-old Christopher Lamar Burton died from his injuries.

According to GSP's preliminary investigation, they were called to State Route 10/Highway 78 near Clotfelter Road just before 6 p.m. about a crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

GSP said when they arrived, the car that hit the bicyclist had left the scene.

No witnesses have been identified in the case.