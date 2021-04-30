Reports of Candler Road shooting lead to homicide investigation in DeKalb County

Police say the investigation is still very active.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a deadly shooting along a major route on Friday.

Police spokesperson Michaela Vincent said that the department was handling a homicide investigation in the area of 2075 Candler Road in DeKalb County.

The scene appears to be at or near a convenience store and barbershop just south of McAfee Road in DeKalb County.

Vincent said there was one male victim but didn't have additional information about what led up to the shooting or who may be responsible for it. As of just before 4 p.m., Vincent said the investigation is still underway.