Inmate on the run after escaping custody at Clayton County QuikTrip

A similar situation occurred just yesterday.

An inmate who was being transported from California to Georgia is on the run after escaping the Fresno, Calif. detectives who had him in custody at a Clayton County QuikTrip.

Authorities have not yet provided information about the inmate. He was being transported to another prison in Jackson, Ga.

He escaped after the California detectives landed in Atlanta and then went to a QT near the airport to get something to eat.

The QT is located at Riverdale Rd. and Crystal Lake Rd.

He was said to have escaped by jumping out of the car they were using and running away. How he was able to do so was not immediately clear.

HAPPENING NOW— According to @ClaytonCountySO, deputies from Fresno, CA, were transporting an inmate to prison in Jackson when they stopped at this QT along Riverdale Rd. The inmate hopped out, prompting a search.



I’m following the latest NOW on #MorningRushATL @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/apiNba5OqE — Maura Sirianni 11Alive (@MauraSirianni) April 30, 2021

Clayton County Sheriff's deputies are currently aiding in the search.

It comes a day after a murder suspect escaped the custody of Arizona deputies, who were taking him back to the Phoenix area, at the Atlanta airport.