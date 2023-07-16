This is how the manhunt ended for mass shooting suspect in Clayton County neighborhood

Drone footage that a viewer sent in showed the massive police presence in the Jonesboro neighborhood shortly after the suspect had been killed by law enforcement.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The hours-long manhunt for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on four residents in a small Henry County community came to an end Sunday after he was killed by law enforcement officers in a shootout.

Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old Hampton man, escaped the scene after he allegedly shot and killed 67-year-old Scott Levitt, his 66-year-old wife Shirley, 65-year-old Steve Blizzard and 66-year-old Ron Jeffers. The GMC Acadia Longmore stole belonged to the Leavitt couple.

After not being spotted for the remainder of Saturday, Henry County Sheriff's deputies saw the stolen 2017 SUV and began to pursue it toward the Clayton County line. They tracked him to a home located at 138 near Mt. Zion Parkway in Morrow where deputies engaged the suspect. Longmore reportedly took out a pistol and shot back at the officers.

Longmore then entered a home in a neighborhood along a street on Wagon Wheel Court in Jonesboro. Officers were flagged down and entered the home where they got into a shootout with Longmore, killing him and leaving three officers injured. One of the officers was life-flighted to a hospital, but was alert, conscious and breathing.

"Outstanding collective men and women work in law enforcement," Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said when asked how they were able to track the suspect down. "Utilizing our investigatory measures collectively together, we were able to track this person down."

Drone footage that a viewer sent in showed the massive police presence in the Jonesboro neighborhood shortly after the suspect had been killed by law enforcement.