Bond denied for man accused of killing missing mother of four found dead

Deputies announced a husband's arrest on Saturday.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Bond was denied Sunday for Donell Anderson, the man who was arrested Friday in connection to the death of a missing mother of four from Conyers.

Anderson was also the husband of the woman, Imani Roberson. He has been charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Authorities said Saturday that they are looking for other suspects and more charges could be added.

Details about how she died were not released, but the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said blood was found inside the couple's home and in other places not released by the sheriff.

According to the office and Roberson's mother, Clarine Andujar-White, her daughter had visited her home and left around 5:30 p.m. after sharing a meal together on July 16. During her visit, Roberson was accompanied by two of her children, but they remained with their grandmother when she left.

Later on, after Roberson failed to return, Andujar-White, worried about her daughter's well-being, made several unsuccessful attempts to reach her. The following day she filed a missing person's report with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on July 17.

Between that day and July 19, deputies said they searched homes, phones, cars and more. The sheriff's office said they were able to find Roberson's body was found miles away from the burned car they'd located earlier in the investigation on August 4. They added that the use of cadaver dogs helped find her body.

