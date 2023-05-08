Parents speak out after their daughter, a missing mother of four was found dead; husband arrested

Roberson's family called the situation "extremely difficult," but thanked the community for its support.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A mother and father's worst nightmare has become a painful reality as the search for their missing daughter, Imani Roberson, tragically ended in heartbreak.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday the arrest of Imani's husband, Donell Anderson, in connection with her disappearance and death. As they grapple with unimaginable grief, Imani's parents, Clarine Andujar-White and Ronald Acklin, bravely stepped forward to share their anguish and plead for justice during a press conference.

"Today is a very difficult day for our family, especially for the mother and the father," Andujar-White added later, "When I couldn't reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong. Late last night, my worst fears were confirmed, and our family is devastated."

Imani Roberson disappeared on July 16, leaving her family in anguish and confusion. Her mother, Andujar-White, filed a missing person's report on July 17 after repeated attempts to contact her daughter failed. During the investigation, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office discovered blood inside the couple's home and in undisclosed locations.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett revealed that Roberson's body was found miles from her burned car. The office said that Imani Roberson's husband, Donell Anderson, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and said that more charges could be added. The sheriff's office, unwilling to rule out other suspects, actively pursues leads in the case.

Facing an unimaginable loss, Ronald Acklin, Roberson's father, spoke of how he had been preparing Imani's mother for the worst when they received the heartbreaking news.

"When she sent me the rain doorbell video and said, 'What do I think?' I made my peace with it then," he said, adding, "I said my goodbyes."

Despite their grief, the two parents expressed gratitude to those who rallied around them in their time of need. Andujar-White thanked the public for their support and the media for helping elevate Imani's story. She also extended her appreciation to the law enforcement officers and investigators who worked to bring her daughter home, even in the face of the devastating outcome.

Acklin, heartbroken, pledged to seek justice for his daughter.

"I done seen all I can see; three of my babies are gone," Acklin said, his voice cracking from tears. "It's not the news that we wanted, but I'm happy that we can hold them accountable."

As the investigation continues to search for other suspects, the office asks anyone to come forward with information on the crime.

More on the case

According to the office and Roberson's mother, Clarine Andujar-White, her daughter had visited her home and left around 5:30 p.m. after sharing a meal on July 16. During her visit, Roberson was accompanied by two of her children, who remained with their grandmother when she left.

Later on, after Roberson failed to return, Andujar-White, worried about her daughter's well-being, made several unsuccessful attempts to reach her. The following day she filed a missing person's report with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on July 17.