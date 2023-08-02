Authorities to provide update on missing mother of 4 in Georgia | Watch live

Her family said the last time they heard from or saw the mother of four was on July 16

CONYERS, Ga. — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is set to provide updates in the case of a Conyers mother of four who has been missing since mid-July.

Imani Roberson's family said the last time they heard from or saw the mother of four was on July 16, after she left her mother's home in Conyers. The two live close by, and Roberson was going to run home and pick up a couple of things. Her father said she was in the process of moving in with her mother.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office originally said the last place Roberson and her SUV were seen was on Plantation Road in Conyers. However, recently they updated the information moving the last place her SUV was seen was off Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta at the City Central apartments.

Roberson's father, Ronald Acklin, said his daughter has never disappeared and would not just up and leave after giving birth to her youngest child. He said that on top of her SUV being found so far away and on fire makes them think the worst.

He also shared video from Roberson's neighbor's Ring doorbell. The video is grainy, but he said it's what you hear that makes him believe she's no longer alive. In the video, you see an insect flying in front of the camera-- then seconds later, you hear a loud noise.

11Alive can't confirm it was a gunshot, but in the video, right after the loud noise, you see Roberson's SUV back out of the driveway and speed off.