GBI investigating shooting incident near Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting incident near Georgia Tech's campus Sunday.

The GBI said it was asked by the Georgia State Patrol to assist with the investigation after a shooting involving one of its patrol officers.

Georgia Tech Police said there is no longer a threat but continue to avoid the area of 10th Street and State Street.

State Street remains closed at this time, according to police. Atlanta Police said the incident was in the 300-block of Home Park Avenue.

11Alive has a crew on scene where multiple law enforcement agencies were spotted.

Earlier Georgia Tech Police told students who lived in the Home Park area to stay inside.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more.

GTENS ALERT: Continue to avoid 10th & State. No longer any threat. Police investigation continues. State Street is closed. — Georgia Tech Police (@GaTechPD) August 29, 2021