Colleagues raising funds for Union City firefighter battling brain cancer

The group is trying to raise $30,000.

UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City firefighter's colleagues are trying to raise money for his brain cancer, saying he will soon travel for experimental treatment.

The GoFundMe for Sgt. Craig Underwood of the Union City Fire Department says he has an "aggressive" form of brain cancer.

"Sgt. Underwood was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer suddenly with no warning," the GoFundMe, posted by Frank Tirino, states. "He will be flying to Washington D.C. to try experimental treatment to give his best fight against this cancer."

Tirino identifies himself as a friend and coworker of Sgt. Underwood and says he is "the most humble officer you will ever work for, he is a great person and we will all be praying for him during his battle with this cancer."

The post says Underwood's family is facing a financial burden that his fellow firefighters are hoping to alleviate.