ROSWELL, Ga. — A 48-year-old supermarket employee was murdered on Saturday and police said Monday they have arrested one man, but expect more.

Roswell Police Department Special Investigations and Criminal Investigations Division Detectives announced that they located and arrested 29 year-old James English of DeKalb County on Monday.

English is charged with murder and armed robbery after allegedly leaving a man to die outside Super Mercado Jalisco on Saturday at around 1 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Eddy Leonardo of Dekalb County. He was an employee of the Super Mercado Jalisco and police believe robbery to be the motive.

"The victim had a large amount of cash on his person, but we recovered a lot of the cash so we're not certain if there was an actual successful robbery, we just know that the victim was shot and killed," Roswell Police spokesperson Sean Thompson previously told 11Alive News.

Roswell Police are asking for help from the public in the case. If anyone was in the area and witnessed this incident or has information, please call 770-640-4100 and speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

