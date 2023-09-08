Woman named second suspect in deadly attempted robbery, LaGrange Police say

Jennifer McGowan is accused in the death of Billy Tyler III.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after LaGrange Police Department detectives said she was involved in a fatal attempted robbery.

Police announced Jennifer McGowan was taken into custody Friday, more than a week after a 69-year-old man was killed during an attempted robbery. Billy Tyler III is also accused in the case.

Officers were called to Sunny Point Park at West Point Lake around 8 a.m. on Aug. 28 to investigate a shooting. That's where police found Kenneth Dial shot. He died at the scene.

Evidence showed that Dial was on his routine walk at the park, which was about a mile away from his home.

"As do several people they go in that area and walk around. The person who actually located him was an acquaintance of him. Often walked at the same time," LaGrange Police Mjr. Dale Strickland said.

Police allege that Tyler tried to rob Dial before shooting him and taking off. McGowan was with him during the attempted robbery, according to investigators.

Tyler was on active felony probation for a robbery that occurred in the metro Atlanta area before he was arrested in connection with Dial's death.