Grand jury indicts 2 teens accused in killing Jefferson High football player

The grand jury met Wednesday to determine the fate of 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson, said the Gwinnett County District Attorney.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

Two teen suspects accused in the killing of a high school football player were formally charged and indicted Wednesday, the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office confirmed. The family of 18-year-old Elijah Dewitt is still awaiting justice in the case.

A grand jury indicted both suspects, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, on one count of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

A Gwinnett judge denied bond for Bryan and Richardson last October because they were allegedly a flight risk. The two were arrested in South Carolina just a week after the shooting.

The 18-year-old football player was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall just outside a Dave & Buster's on October 5 last year.

Elijah's mom, Dawn, said while her son was a giant on the football field at Jefferson High School, he was the most down-to-earth guy with dreams to play college football – a dream cut short by one senseless act.

Hundreds honored the star football player last year, remembering him as a "gentle giant" after his death.

Records show the last time the two teen suspects were in court was in December for a preliminary hearing.