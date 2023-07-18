Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend from job, killing her at end of chase due in court today

Cameron Hopkins has a first appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Cameron Hopkins, who is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Khaliyah Jones and shooting her to death as police closed in on him at the end of a chase, is due in court Tuesday morning for his first appearance.

Hopkins, 20, faces malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime charges in Clayton County, plus additional charges in Fayette County where the alleged kidnapping occurred.

The court proceeding is due for 10 a.m.

Hopkins also faces charges in a nearly identical alleged kidnapping of Jones almost a year ago to the day before the incident Monday morning. He had been out of jail in that case on a bond that was issued in September of last year, court records show.

Late Sunday night, Hopkins allegedly kidnapped Jones at gunpoint from her job at a Wingstop in Fayetteville, with police saying calls came in to 911 reporting that a "male subject had entered the restaurant and took his ex-girlfriend, an employee of the restaurant, at gunpoint."

The kidnapping set off a chase, with Fayetteville officers spotting a Red Chevrolet Camaro reported by callers leaving the restaurant with the victim.

"The vehicle began to flee from officers in the area of Banks Road in Fayetteville and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit left Fayette County and entered Clayton County via McDonough Road," Fayetteville PD said.

The car eventually reached Lovejoy High School, with Fayetteville PD saying officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

According to police, it was at this moment that the the suspect began shooting, with "several shots inside the vehicle and additional shots at officers striking their vehicle multiple times with officers still inside."

"Officers were able to exit their vehicle and take cover while the suspect and victim remained inside the vehicle. Officers began giving commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle which were ignored. Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were able to use a less-lethal option to deploy an 'OC' type irritant into the suspect’s vehicle from a safe distance. The suspect then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody by officers," police said.

The victim, identified as Jones, was found inside the car with "several gunshot wounds" and died of those injuries.

11Alive obtained 911 calls that gave a terrifying glimpse into the moments after Jones was forcefully taken from the Wingstop.

"He keeps harassing her, he keeps calling her... he was beating on her and he made her get in his car," one caller said. "She already has a restraining order against him."

In another 911 call, the victim's manager at Wingstop described the hectic situation at the store.

"A guy just came in here for one of my employees, he came here with a gun and he just dragged her out," she said.

Lovejoy Police reported a similar incident with Hopkins last year, in which he was accused of "dragging a female out of the vehicle at gunpoint" at a Walmart parking lot and "forcing her into his vehicle before fleeing the scene."