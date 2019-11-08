BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — A kidnapping suspect accused of holding a woman at gunpoint is dead after a deputy intercepted him in east Georgia.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office said that around 4 p.m., they received an alert regarding a burgundy Toyota Camry that was being driven to the area. The alert warned deputies that a woman had been kidnapped at gunpoint and was in extreme danger.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Deputy Eric Madison saw a vehicle like the one described pass him and then pull into a driveway at the corner of Farmer's Bridge Road and Springhill Church Road.

Burke County officials said the victim attempted to escape the vehicle as the suspect, 45-year-old Freddrick Andrews Hadden Jr, opened fire. Deputies said the bullets were aimed at the deputy and the victim. She was hit twice before she was able to hide behind the patrol car.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Madison returned fire as the gun battle continued. Madison wasn't hit; though, his patrol car was. The victim was listed as stable at Augusta University Medical Center. The suspect died.

Per protocol, Deputy Madison has spoken with a stress counselor due to the incident. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office Force Investigation Unit has been called to the scene since it was an officer-involved shooting.

