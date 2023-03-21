Man faces a decade in prison for robbing Walgreens, stabbing man around eye

Reports said the man went inside, pointed a black handgun at an employee then stole money from the front register.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 30-year-old man was sentenced to a decade in prison for an armed robbery and an additional case where he stabbed someone in the eye, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened in July 2021 when officers were called to a Walgreens in Smyrna regarding a robbery. Reports said the man went inside, pointed a black handgun at an employee then stole money from the front register.

Cobb Police were able to find the car used in the robbery through surveillance footage, which led to the man's arrest. While in jail for the robbery charge, another incident took place.

The 30-year-old man and others attacked an inmate, the DA said, stabbing him around the eye. Their office said the May 2022 crime was caught on camera, and they determined that it was gang-related.

According to the office, his charges are one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated assault, one count of unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and one count of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

He now faces 10 years in prison for both incidents, which will be served at the same time. The office said the 30-year-old would be on probation for 10 years after he serves his time.