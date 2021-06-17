Man accused of killing DeKalb grocery store clerk, injuring deputy set to make first court appearance

Victor Lee Tucker Jr., 30, is still in the hospital but if released, he is expected to make his first appearance in court at 1 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect accused of killing a DeKalb County grocery store cashier over a face mask is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Thursday afternoon.

Tucker has a history of misdemeanor charges. He now faces malice murder in the death of Laquitta Willis, a 41-year-old grocery store clerk, and aggravated assault with intent to murder after a second cashier was grazed by a bullet.

Tucker also faces aggravated assault against 54-year-old Danny Jordan, who was working, off-duty, as the supermarket’s security officer.

Jordan was hospitalized after being shot twice, when he exchanged gunfire with Tucker.

Wednesday night a private vigil was held at Big Bear Grocery store to honor Willis.

There will also be a public vigil at Big Bear Grocery store Thursday at 7 p.m.