MARIETTA, Ga. — A local man is now facing serious charges after police found a stash of pot-laced candy inside his car.
According to a report by the Marietta Police Department, officers went to the Executive Cut barber shop off Cobb Parkway South May 25 after getting calls of a Georgia Department of Revenue special agent detaining someone for alleged drug possession.
When officers got there, they found Lief Ervin in handcuffs, sitting in a chair.
Officers spoke to the special agent, who told police he had been in the shopping center for a new liquor store opening. He noticed a strong odor of marijuana as he was leaving the store, and as he looked around, he spotted Ervin in the parking lot, leaning on the trunk of a car.
As the special agent got closer, he saw marijuana and a digital scale inside the trunk. That's when he placed Ervin in handcuffs and took a picture of the evidence.
Officers had the car towed to the Marietta Police Department in order to search it. After getting a search warrant, they found:
-A purple backpack
-Box of baggies
-11 bags of marijuana
-Four bags Flamin' Hot Cheetos containing THC
-Black container containing THC oil
-Digital scale
-Holster
-Magazine
-Six bullets (380 caliber)
-Rainbow Keif candy containing THC
-Three bags Kush Lemonheads containing THC
-Sig Sauer 380 handgun
-Kush chewy tropicalheads containing THC
-Kush gummies containing THC
-Kush chewy Spree candy containing THC
-14 packs of vape cartridges containing THC
-Four bags of Sour Dab Kids candy containing THC
-Six bags of Drofish crackers containing THC
-$1161.00 cash
-Pot head xtremes candy containing THC
-Reserve pieces of candy containing THC
-Two plastic containers
-Apple tablet
-HP laptop
Ervin is now charged with 11 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.
