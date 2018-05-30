MARIETTA, Ga. — A local man is now facing serious charges after police found a stash of pot-laced candy inside his car.

According to a report by the Marietta Police Department, officers went to the Executive Cut barber shop off Cobb Parkway South May 25 after getting calls of a Georgia Department of Revenue special agent detaining someone for alleged drug possession.

When officers got there, they found Lief Ervin in handcuffs, sitting in a chair.

Officers spoke to the special agent, who told police he had been in the shopping center for a new liquor store opening. He noticed a strong odor of marijuana as he was leaving the store, and as he looked around, he spotted Ervin in the parking lot, leaning on the trunk of a car.

As the special agent got closer, he saw marijuana and a digital scale inside the trunk. That's when he placed Ervin in handcuffs and took a picture of the evidence.

Officers had the car towed to the Marietta Police Department in order to search it. After getting a search warrant, they found:

-A purple backpack

-Box of baggies

-11 bags of marijuana

-Four bags Flamin' Hot Cheetos containing THC

-Black container containing THC oil

-Digital scale

-Holster

-Magazine

-Six bullets (380 caliber)

-Rainbow Keif candy containing THC

-Three bags Kush Lemonheads containing THC

-Sig Sauer 380 handgun

-Kush chewy tropicalheads containing THC

-Kush gummies containing THC

-Kush chewy Spree candy containing THC

-14 packs of vape cartridges containing THC

-Four bags of Sour Dab Kids candy containing THC

-Six bags of Drofish crackers containing THC

-$1161.00 cash

-Pot head xtremes candy containing THC

-Reserve pieces of candy containing THC

-Two plastic containers

-Apple tablet

-HP laptop

Ervin is now charged with 11 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

