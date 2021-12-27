Man arrested following fatal Troup County stabbing in LaGrange

A LaGrange man succumbed to a stab wound on Monday following an altercation, police said.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — After receiving a stab wound to the neck, a LaGrange man has died. Now police have arrested a suspect in connection to the killing.

Police responded to a call at the 800 block of an apartment complex on 140 Davis Road on Monday, LaGrange police said in a press release. Police found a man in an apartment bedroom suffering from a stab wound to the neck at the scene. The victim died of his injuries shortly after being transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, police said.

Following an investigation, police determined the victim, suspect and two other men all lived in the apartment together. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim after an argument, then fled the scene.