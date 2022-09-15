Man attacked in Roswell Area Park left 'in a pool of blood,' police say

A witness told police that he noticed that a vehicle that looked like a taxi left the park in a hurry.

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night, left "in a pool of" his own blood, Roswell Police said.

A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed a man lying on the edge of the trail around 9:25 p.m. When he walked over closer to the man, he realized the man was injured and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.

The man went home to retrieve his phone and called 911 at 9:37 p.m. to alert authorities man, police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they noticed the man had significant injuries to his head and his face. Police said they did not notice a blood trail, signaling the victim fell where he was attacked.

Two other witnesses told police they saw the victim lying on the ground but did not realize he was injured. One witness said that he had noticed three vehicles leaving the park in a hurry when he arrived and that one of the vehicles appeared to be a "Morelia Taxi."

A tipster told 11Alive that the attack was seemingly random and that the victim is currently in the ICU but has yet to wake up. Police are asking for the public's help in investigating if anyone was at the park on Tuesday evening.

Were you in Roswell Area Park on the evening of Tuesday, September 13th? You may have information that can help our detectives.



Police do not yet have a motive behind the attack, but they are hopeful they will be able to learn more once they can speak to the victim, authorities stated.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.