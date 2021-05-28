Man found shot to death off MLK Jr. Dr. in Atlanta

A person was shot and killed nearby earlier on Thursday.

ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death on Thursday night off MLK Jr. Dr. in Atlanta, not far from where a person was shot and killed early in the morning that day.

Police said they responded at about 7 p.m. to a location on Larchwood Rd., about a block away from MLK Jr. Dr. in west Atlanta and less than a mile from the site of a homicide early Thursday morning.

There was no indication the two shootings were related, however.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers discovered a man "with multiple gunshot wounds" who was not conscious or breathing. Grady EMS declared him deceased on scene when they arrived.