Man shoots himself in the leg during Griffin gunfight, police say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — One man was injured after shooting himself in the leg during a gunfight in Griffin on Wednesday afternoon.

A release from the City of Griffin Police Department said callers to the 911 Center reported shots fired around North 6th Street at West Cherry Street. Officers responded to the area around 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 2010 black Mazda CX-9 that struck a tree and left the SUV disabled. Officers approached the vehicle and saw there were no occupants inside.

Investigators later found the SUV was hit by bullets. There were spent shell casings, guns, and marijuana inside as well as blood on the passenger side of the vehicle.

In the roadway near the wreck, officers also located a semi-automatic gun, police say.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were on the scene along with the Griffin Police Department CAGE Unit to help police with the investigation.

Authorities eventually learned that a man was hit by a bullet while two separate vehicles were involved in an active gunfight. The police department said they eventually found the man who was shot while he was seeking out treatment.

According to police, gunfire ensued and he shot himself in the leg while trying to engage in the battle.

Police did not say whether there were any arrests or if there were any other injuries that happened during the gunfight.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the City of Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (770)-229-6450.