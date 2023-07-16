Man shot dead at townhome complex in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — A shooting at a townhome complex in southwest Atlanta Sunday night has left one man dead, police said.

Atlanta Police officers said they responded to a call of a person shot around 7:30 p.m. When they got there, they found one man critically injured from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Grady Hospital where he died from his injuries, APD said.

Police said he was shot at 1282 Oakland Drive SW, which appears to be a residence in the Oakland Park Townhomes neighborhood.

It's unsure at this time what led up to the shooting or if there is a suspect in custody.