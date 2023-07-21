Man killed in shooting at convenience store in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot and killed at a southwest Atlanta convenience store Friday night, police said.

Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot just before 9 p.m. at 976 Oakland Drive in the Oakland City neighborhood, the location of Oakland Food Mart. Officers said they found a man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if Atlanta Police have a suspect in custody.

APD's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.