Man killed in shooting at convenience store in Atlanta's Oakland City neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot and killed at a southwest Atlanta convenience store Friday night, police said.
Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot just before 9 p.m. at 976 Oakland Drive in the Oakland City neighborhood, the location of Oakland Food Mart. Officers said they found a man dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if Atlanta Police have a suspect in custody.
APD's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.