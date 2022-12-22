Man taken to hospital after being shot in head at Atlanta gas station, police say

This happened on Campbellton Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A man is injured after being shot in the head at a BP gas station on Campbellton Road, according to Atlanta Police.

11Alive is currently on the scene working to gather more information about the victim's condition; however, we do know he was transported to Grady Hospital.

There is also no word yet on a suspect.

This all unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.