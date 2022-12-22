Man taken to hospital after being shot in head at Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA — A man is injured after being shot in the head at a BP gas station on Campbellton Road, according to Atlanta Police.
11Alive is currently on the scene working to gather more information about the victim's condition; however, we do know he was transported to Grady Hospital.
There is also no word yet on a suspect.
This all unfolded around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
