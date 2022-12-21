Deadly South Fulton fire was intentional, $10K reward offered: Investigators

The fire killed four people including a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A $10,000 reward is being offered after South Fulton investigators say a home was intentionally lit on fire back in October. The fire killed four people including a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother.

Investigators believe the fire was intentional and they have developed one person of interest. The results were concluded once investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence from the scene, according to South Fulton Fire Chief Chad Jones.

Jones asks anyone that has information to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline.

“All calls and information will be kept confidential,” said Jones.