Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say

Police said the victim is currently in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local record studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police.

Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition.

They also believe, at this time, that the incident likely stemmed from someone attempting to break into vehicles.

The studio itself is located near Atlantic Station on Trabert Ave.

It is not yet known if that victim is a recording artist.

Back in June, another shooting was reported at the same recording studio in northwest Atlanta.

According to the studio's website, it is owned by Atlanta rapper T.I. and has clients such as Justin Bieber, Skrillex, Jennifer Hudson and Young Thug. It used to be called Silent Sound.