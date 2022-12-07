Man shot in attempted armed robbery at Atlanta gas station, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a man at a gas station early Tuesday morning on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The victim was playing a game machine inside the Citgo gas station when the suspect attempted to rob him at gun point, Atlanta Police say.

They add that the suspect ran towards Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

At this time, the only description from police is that the suspect was wearing dark colored clothing.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to Grady Hospital and is in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.