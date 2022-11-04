Man hurt after shooting at home in Chattahoochee Hills, police say

The suspect drove away, before officers arrived, in an older model Toyota-style sedan with no license plate tag, police said.

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — A man was shot at a home along Hutcheson Ferry Road in Chattahoochee Hills Friday evening, according to police.

Chattahoochee Hills Police said the man was shot in the chest and leg.

"He was at home, we don't any motive as to why he was shot at this time," Chattahoochee Hills Police Lt. Kevin Digou said.

Digou added the man was airlifted to Grady Hospital for treatment.

The suspect drove away, before officers arrived, in an older model Toyota-style sedan with no license plate tag, police said.

In a post on social media, police addressed claims that had been circulating about an alleged "home invasion."

"This is a developing situation and we will provide details as they become available," the police department said.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Marcy Queen at (770) 463-8881.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.