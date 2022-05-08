Man shot, killed at Ashby MARTA station on Sunday night

Police said they were called to the area at 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday night at a MARTA station.

The shooting happened at 65 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., which is the Ashby station.

Atlanta Police Department said they found one man with gunshot wounds, who they transported to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The department said the shooting escalated from an argument. Police have not released any information about the suspect, and no arrests were made.