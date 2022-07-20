Man shot, killed near Stonecrest apartment complex, police say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting off Meadwood Drive in Stonecrest, according to police.

Officers said that Tuesday night, they received a call about a person shot. They ended up finding a man in his 20s dead at the scene.

This all unfolded around 10:45 p.m. last night. According to a map, the street is close to multiple apartment complexes.

As of now, officers believe the shooting resulted from some sort of fight or argument.

They add that there was another man in his 20s with gunshot wounds at the scene. It is unclear at this point if that individual is a suspect; however, he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

