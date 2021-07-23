Man shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex

According to APD, there was an argument that escalated to a shooting between the suspect and the victim.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Police said the shooting happened at 2:26 p.m. in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, which is located near intersection of Adamsville Pl Pkwy SW.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by EMS, APD said.

