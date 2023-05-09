Man dead after shooting at Monroe home, police say

According to authorities, the investigation into the man's death is still ongoing.

MONROE, Georgia — Police in the City of Monroe are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, officers with the City of Monroe Police Department responded to a gunshot call at a home on Old Mill Point just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers were also told by a second caller that her "ex" had been shot.

Once there, police found the victim, 28-year-old Rontavias Harvey, dead due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police add that a 35-year-old was taken into custody at the scene for questioning.

According to authorities, the investigation into Harvey's death is still ongoing. Those with any information are asked to contact detectives.

